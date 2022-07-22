Dr Reddy's launches generic version of Allegra in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has launched an over-the-counter generic medication for relief from nasal and sinus congestion due to colds or allergies.

The Hyderabad-based drug firm said it has introduced Fexofenadine HCl 180 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCl 240 mg extended-release tablets in the US market.

The drug firm said it has launched the drug, which is equivalent of Aventisub LLC's Allegra-D 24 HR, after getting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

''The launch of company's Fexofenadine HCl 180 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCl 240 mg Extended Release Tablets, USP, is an important addition to our upper respiratory portfolio of OTC products,'' Dr Reddy's Laboratories North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said.

This first-to-market launch is a testament to the company's deep capabilities and continued efforts to bring high-quality, affordable store-brand alternatives for customers and patients, he added.

The company said its medication will be available in 5-count, 10-count, and 15-count pack sizes.

Dr Reddy's product is an over-the-counter oral antihistamine and nasal decongestant for the temporary relief of nasal and sinus congestion due to colds or allergies.

It provides temporary relief from sneezing, runny nose, itchy, watery eyes and itchy nose or throat due to allergies.

According to IRI, Allegra-D 24 HR had retail sales of around USD 45 million in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)