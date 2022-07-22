Left Menu

Dr Reddy's launches generic version of Allegra in US

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:46 IST
Dr Reddy's launches generic version of Allegra in US
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has launched an over-the-counter generic medication for relief from nasal and sinus congestion due to colds or allergies.

The Hyderabad-based drug firm said it has introduced Fexofenadine HCl 180 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCl 240 mg extended-release tablets in the US market.

The drug firm said it has launched the drug, which is equivalent of Aventisub LLC's Allegra-D 24 HR, after getting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

''The launch of company's Fexofenadine HCl 180 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCl 240 mg Extended Release Tablets, USP, is an important addition to our upper respiratory portfolio of OTC products,'' Dr Reddy's Laboratories North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said.

This first-to-market launch is a testament to the company's deep capabilities and continued efforts to bring high-quality, affordable store-brand alternatives for customers and patients, he added.

The company said its medication will be available in 5-count, 10-count, and 15-count pack sizes.

Dr Reddy's product is an over-the-counter oral antihistamine and nasal decongestant for the temporary relief of nasal and sinus congestion due to colds or allergies.

It provides temporary relief from sneezing, runny nose, itchy, watery eyes and itchy nose or throat due to allergies.

According to IRI, Allegra-D 24 HR had retail sales of around USD 45 million in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022