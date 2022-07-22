Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki hikes Ertiga prices by Rs 6,000

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 18:21 IST
Maruti Suzuki India Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has hiked the price of its multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga by Rs 6,000.

The auto major said all Ertiga variants would now come with an electronic stability program (ESP) and hill hold assist.

The company was earlier offering these features only in the automatic and top-end manual trims only.

''All the variants of Ertiga will now be equipped with ESP & Hill Hold Assist as standard features,'' MSI said in a regulatory filing.

There is an ex-showroom price increase of Rs 6,000 in all the existing variants of Ertiga, it added.

The model will now have a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 8.41 lakh. (ex-showroom, Delhi), MSI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

