CM Khattar directs officials to expedite work on Hisar aviation hub

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed officials to expedite the work on the integrated aviation hub being developed at Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar.

The chief minister issued the instructions while presiding over a review meeting, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, an official statement said.

While giving directions to expedite the construction of the airport boundary wall and installation of lights, Khattar said it is his government’s endeavour to start regular air service from the airport in 2023.

He asked the officials to finalise the route for rail connectivity from New Delhi's IGI Airport and fix routes from Hisar for starting air service.

In the meeting, the chief minister was told that the construction of three big hangars was completed on August 18 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)