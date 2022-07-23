Left Menu

Ranchi: Rs 6.92 lakh collected as fines from erring vehicles in single day

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-07-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 15:10 IST
Fines amounting to Rs 6.92 lakh were realised in a single day after the Ranchi administration conducted a massive vehicle checking drive, an official said on Friday.

The drive was conducted days after cattle smugglers mowed down a woman police officer, he said.

It was held at four locations -- Ratu, Daladali, Pandra and Dasham Falls -- from 5 am to 4 pm on Thursday, district transport officer Praveen Prakash said.

As many as 235 vehicles were checked, and altogether 65 commercial vehicles were fined for violation of various rules -- tax default, overload and no pollution permit, among others, he said.

An amount of Rs 6,92,765 was realized from them, he added.

Three commercial vehicles were also seized for violating tax rules, Prakash said.

Police said they have also planned drives against cattle smugglers on the probable routes from 12 am to 7 am every day.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department has sought applications from commercial vehicles and school buses for availing the benefit of tax waiver for the lockdown period.

The state government has announced that it would waive road tax for all commercial vehicles and school buses that could not operate during the pandemic.

Jharkhand Pradesh Bus Owner's Association has demanded that the same relief be given to the non-permit holding buses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

