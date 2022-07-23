Left Menu

ADB approves $96.3 mn loan for safe drinking water in Himachal Pradesh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $96.3 million loan to provide safe drinking water and improve water supply and sanitation services in Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 23:03 IST
ADB approves $96.3 mn loan for safe drinking water in Himachal Pradesh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $96.3 million loan to provide safe drinking water and improve water supply and sanitation services in Himachal Pradesh. The money will be used to implement the projects under the Himachal Pradesh Rural Drinking Water Improvement and Livelihood Project.

More than 90 per cent of the state's rural population has access to drinking water, but the water supply infrastructure is old and deteriorated, resulting in inefficient and poor service quality. The ADB project will connect 75,800 households to the service, providing an uninterrupted water supply to about 370,000 residents across 10 districts. "The project meets the objectives of the Jal Jeevan Mission, a national flagship program of the Government of India, which aims to provide piped water to all rural households by 2024," ADB Unit Head of Project Administration on Urban Development and Water for South Asia Jude Kohlhase said in a statement.

"The project will upgrade water supply infrastructure and strengthen institutional capacity to ensure safe, sustainable, and inclusive rural water supply and sanitation services," Kohlhase added. The project will improve water supply and sanitation services through, among others, the construction of 48 groundwater wells, 80 surface water intake facilities, 109 water treatment plants, 117 pumping stations, and 3,000 kilometres of water distribution pipelines. A pilot faecal sludge management and sanitation programme will also be implemented in Sirmaur District, benefitting 250,000 residents and to determine replicability and guide the design of future projects.

To ensure efficient delivery and sustainability of services, the project will strengthen the capacity of the Jal Shakti Vibhag of the Government of Himachal Pradesh and gram panchayat (local government) village water and sanitation committees. It will support the state government's water tariff policy reforms and introduce an asset management system at the state-level and district asset management plans. Key project stakeholders and community-based organizations will be trained on water management, including livelihood skills training for women self-help groups. The project will also raise public awareness on the health benefits from improved water supply, sanitation, and hygiene practices.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members--49 from the region, a release said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100 relay final; Golf-Broadcaster Feherty signs up to LIV Golf Series and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022