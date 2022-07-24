Left Menu

Five dead, two injured as car falls into gorge in HP's Chamba

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-07-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 23:34 IST
Five dead, two injured as car falls into gorge in HP's Chamba
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed and two others injured on Sunday as the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, officials said.

The accident occurred near Satrundi in Tissa tehsil, they said, adding the wounded have been admitted to medical college Chamba for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, Amar Jeet Singh, Manohar, Rajiv Sharma (all from Gurdaspur) and Hem Singh from Chamba. PTI DJI CK CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
3
Rugby-Hong Kong's World Cup journey not over, says coach despite playoff defeat

Rugby-Hong Kong's World Cup journey not over, says coach despite playoff def...

 Global
4
Three dead in graduation shooting at top Philippines university

Three dead in graduation shooting at top Philippines university

Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022