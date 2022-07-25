Nitish mourns loss of lives in UP accident; announces ex-gratia

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the death of eight persons hailing from the state in a road accident in adjoining Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement, Kumar also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

He said instructions have been issued to Bihar Resident Commissioner at New Delhi to get in touch with officials concerned in UP and make arrangements for treatment of those who have sustained serious injuries and transportation of bodies of the deceased to their respective native places.

The accident took place on the Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki when a Delhi-bound bus rammed into a stationary vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)