Left Menu

Ecom Express to onboard over 50,000 delivery partners by September

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 16:36 IST
Ecom Express to onboard over 50,000 delivery partners by September
  • Country:
  • India

Logistics services provider Ecom Express on Monday announced that it will onboard over 50,000 delivery partners by September-end under its flagship programme 'Ecom Sanjeev'.

The company said it is expecting a spike in e-commerce order deliveries during the festival season and seeks to further strengthen its last-mile capabilities.

Under the 'Ecom Sanjeev' programme launched last year, the company has created opportunities for delivery partners such as students, homemakers, freelancers and part-timers, among others, Ecom Express said.

''When it comes to e-commerce order deliveries, customers expect timely service. In times when the number of parcels is continuously increasing, owing to industry growth, we have clearly seen the advantage of having gig workers to help strengthen our delivery capabilities, especially to meet the anticipated surge in customer demand during the festive season,'' said Ashish Sikka, Chief Strategy Officer, Ecom Express.

The company, he said, will continue to expand its delivery partner network and offer them benefits along with earning opportunity through this programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022