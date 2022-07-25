Left Menu

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic blood pressure lowering drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 18:57 IST
Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic blood pressure lowering drug
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Lupin on Monday said it has received an approval from the US Health regulator to market generic medication to treat high blood pressure.

The Mumbai-based company said it has received the nod from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market Azilsartan Medoxomil tablets.

The company's product is the generic equivalent of Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc's Edarbi tablets.

As per IQVIA MAT data, Azilsartan Medoxomil tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 101 million in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022