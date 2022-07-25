Left Menu

LIC reduces stake in Sun Pharma; sells shares worth Rs 3,821cr in over 1 year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 20:35 IST
Life Insurance Corporation on Monday said it has reduced shareholding in Sun Pharmaceuticals by selling 2 per cent stake in the company for about Rs 3,882 crore.

The shares were sold through open market transactions during the period from May 17, 2021 to July 22, 2022, according to a regulatory filing.

''This is to inform that corporation's shareholding in Sun Pharamceuticals has diluted from 16,85,66,486 to 12,05,24,944 equity shares, decreasing its shareholding from 7.026 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company,'' it said.

Under Sebi norms, listed companies are required to intimate the stock exchanges when their shareholding in an entity falls by 2 per cent or more.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 808.02 apiece, valuing the transactions at a total of Rs 3,881.85 crore.

On the BSE, shares of LIC (Life Insurance Corporation) declined 0.70 per cent to close at Rs 684.15 apiece while that of Sun Pharmaceuticals fell 0.75 per cent to Rs 868.05 apiece.

