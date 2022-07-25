Left Menu

Govt targets to earn Rs 36,562.30 crore revenue from coal blocks auction

The government targets to earn Rs 36,562.30 crore in revenue over the next 10 years through the auction of 22 coal mines located in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 21:24 IST
Govt targets to earn Rs 36,562.30 crore revenue from coal blocks auction
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government targets to earn Rs 36,562.30 crore in revenue over the next 10 years through the auction of 22 coal mines located in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Monday. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Joshi said, "Since the launch of Commercial Coal Mining auction in June 2020, auction process of 47 coal mines have been successfully conducted. Out of these 47 coal blocks, auction of 1 coal mine was cancelled since the preferred bidder did not comply with the conditions and vesting order has been issued for 27 coal mines. Only 2 coal mines located in state of Chhattisgarh have become operational and the revenue earned, including taxes and royalties, by Chhattisgarh Government from these 2 coal mines is about Rs 182 crore."

The cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) for all 46 auctioned coal mines is 101.04 MTPA. In accordance with the efficiency parameters specified in the CMDPA which are to be adhered by the Successful Bidders, time limit for obtaining the Mine Opening Permission is 66 months in case of mine where Geological Report (GR) is to be prepared (Partially Explored Mines) and 51 months in case of mines where GR is available (Fully Explored Mines). Upon obtaining the Mine Opening Permission, the bidders will have to follow the production schedule as approved, for achieving the PRC of the coal mine, the minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022