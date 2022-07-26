Left Menu

Hong Kong says may have to downgrade annual growth forecast in August - SCMP

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 05:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 05:30 IST
Hong Kong says may have to downgrade annual growth forecast in August - SCMP

Hong Kong may have to downgrade its annual growth forecast in August for the second time in three months, the city's financial secretary told the South China Morning Post, pointing to the weak recovery of the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul Chan Mo-po told SCMP in an interview on Monday that there was a chance the forecast would be further downgraded soon partly because the city's economy in the second quarter was not as strong as expected, and the COVID situation had taken more time to ease than he had predicted.

The Hong Kong government in May this year revised down the real gross domestic product forecast for 2022 to 1% to 2%, from an earlier 2% to 3.5%, after taking into account the deteriorating export outlook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States
4
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022