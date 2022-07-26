Left Menu

Local train derails at CSMT in Mumbai, none hurt; Harbour Line services affected

The incident took place on platform no. 1 of the CSMT around 9.40 am, he said.According to railway officials, one trolley of the coach of a Panvel-bound train derailed when it moved in the reverse direction and touched the dead-end of the platform.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 10:46 IST
Local train derails at CSMT in Mumbai, none hurt; Harbour Line services affected
  • Country:
  • India

A local train derailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning, affection suburban services on the Harbour Line, an official said.

No one was injured, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. The incident took place on platform no. 1 of the CSMT around 9.40 am, he said.

According to railway officials, one trolley of the coach of a Panvel-bound train derailed when it moved in the reverse direction and touched the dead-end of the platform. One of the 12 coaches of the train climbed on the edge of the platform, they said.

''No one was injured in the incident,'' Sutar said, adding that train services will remain affected for next few hours on the Harbour Line, which connects south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Panvel in adjoining Raigad district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022