Local train derails at CSMT in Mumbai, none hurt; Harbour Line services affected
The incident took place on platform no. 1 of the CSMT around 9.40 am, he said.According to railway officials, one trolley of the coach of a Panvel-bound train derailed when it moved in the reverse direction and touched the dead-end of the platform.
A local train derailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning, affection suburban services on the Harbour Line, an official said.
No one was injured, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. The incident took place on platform no. 1 of the CSMT around 9.40 am, he said.
According to railway officials, one trolley of the coach of a Panvel-bound train derailed when it moved in the reverse direction and touched the dead-end of the platform. One of the 12 coaches of the train climbed on the edge of the platform, they said.
''No one was injured in the incident,'' Sutar said, adding that train services will remain affected for next few hours on the Harbour Line, which connects south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Panvel in adjoining Raigad district.
