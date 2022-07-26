Woman, daughter end life by jumping before train in UP; another daughter critical
A 26-year-old woman, along with her two daughters, jumped in front of a goods train here following a domestic strife, police said on Tuesday.
While Ganga Devi and one of her daughters Anshu (4) died on the spot, one-year-old Lalita suffered injuries on Monday evening, they said.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said according to her family, Devi had a fight with her husband Brijesh as he was addicted to liquor, following which she left the house with her two daughters.
They hid in bushes near the railway crossing in Akha village and as soon as the train arrived, they jumped before it, he said.
Lalita fell away from the railway line and has been admitted to a private hospital. Her condition is critical, Agarwal said.
Devi's husband had fled, he said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SP said.
