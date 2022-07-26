Left Menu

Woman, daughter end life by jumping before train in UP; another daughter critical

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 26-07-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 15:30 IST
Woman, daughter end life by jumping before train in UP; another daughter critical
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old woman, along with her two daughters, jumped in front of a goods train here following a domestic strife, police said on Tuesday.

While Ganga Devi and one of her daughters Anshu (4) died on the spot, one-year-old Lalita suffered injuries on Monday evening, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said according to her family, Devi had a fight with her husband Brijesh as he was addicted to liquor, following which she left the house with her two daughters.

They hid in bushes near the railway crossing in Akha village and as soon as the train arrived, they jumped before it, he said.

Lalita fell away from the railway line and has been admitted to a private hospital. Her condition is critical, Agarwal said.

Devi's husband had fled, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022