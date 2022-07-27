Innovaccer Certified as a Great Place to Work® for the Second Year in a Row

Innovaccer Analytics Pvt. Ltd., announced today that the company has been certified as a Great Place to Work® organization. Great Place to Work® is considered the gold-standard for identifying and facilitating strong work cultures. For the second year in a row, Innovaccer has earned exceptional scores across various brackets including credibility of management, fairness at workplace, a respectful environment, among others.

The results are assessed and evaluated based on two categories: the Trust Index© and the Culture Audit©. The Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Employee Survey assesses the employee experience in workplaces, including trust in the leadership and overall satisfaction with the company in terms of its offerings and work culture. Innovaccer, a leading healthcare IT company, places a tremendous focus on employees, supporting their pursuits and ensuring their well-being. This certification affirms Innovaccer's core values of 'empathy' and 'winning as a team,' and validates Innovaccer is an organization that cares immensely for its employees and understands their needs.

In the survey, a majority of Innovaccer employees (82%) said that the company had a positive and happy work environment. Innovaccer's employees take pride in their work, teammates, and the enterprise, and they credited the organization for building a strong sense of camaraderie. Employees also indicated that the company offers valuable support that motivates them to stay and grow with Innovaccer.

''The Great Place to Work® certification is a testament to our efforts to promote employee welfare, and create a healthy company culture that makes Innovaccer a great place to work,'' said Ankit Maheshwari, President of R&D and India Operations at Innovaccer. ''While building an organization, the people and organizational culture you create are crucial to your success. It's of the utmost importance to ensure our employees' needs are fulfilled, because our organization's growth is synonymous with the growth of our employees. This recognition validates our teams' great work, and everything they've helped us achieve as an organization.'' At Innovaccer, in order to support the employees, a set of policies and initiatives have been instated to ensure there is structure and uniformity in employee experiences and benefits. These structures also accelerate innovation and creativity. As part of Innovaccer's efforts to support employees day-to-day as well as throughout the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company put several welfare initiatives in place. Innovaccer's 'Taking Care of Our Own Fund' covers costs for basic daily needs, doubled up insurance coverage, provides access to 24/7 medical consultations, COVID support from the office, and more.

''Great organizations have a solid, winning culture as the core of their DNA,'' said Sonali Damle, Chief People Officer at Innovaccer. ''It takes heart and soul to establish that foundation at all levels, and we're doing our best to continue making Innovaccer a thriving place to work at — one that ignites the passion in our employees and makes working a great part of their day.'' About Innovaccer: Innovaccer Inc ., the Health Cloud company, is dedicated to accelerating innovation in healthcare. The Innovaccer® Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 96,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 39 million people and generate over $1B in cumulative cost savings. Innovaccer is the #1 rated Data and Analytics Platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

