Borosil extends support to the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS)

India's leading consumer products brand, Borosil Ltd has extended its support to the Inspire Institute of Sport and its athletes by introducing a food & nutritional program for the next three years. This new program aims to educate athletes about the importance of health and good nutrition via food to achieve their dreams. Borosil has been associated with IIS since its inception and this new program represents a deeper involvement with the long-term vision to win more gold medals for India at the Olympics. Food & nutrition is an essential building block for an athlete's overall fitness. Beyond training, food is in equal measure, an essential element impacting performance.

This collaboration will find its focus in maintaining the IIS cafeteria as a world-class facility offering tailored diets to suit athletes from different sporting disciplines as well as weight categories. Four trained chefs have been onboarded to design these special meal plans for the athletes to further support and enhance their performance.

The partnership with IIS will also see Borosil pilot awareness building campaigns to increase knowledge among young athletes about being more mindful and conscious about their diet and food habits.

Speaking about extending the partnership with IIS, Mr Shreevar Kheruka, Managing Director, Borosil Ltd. said, ''We are delighted to continue and deepen our support to the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS). IIS has been championing a great cause towards building future Olympic Stars from India and we are proud to be a part of this exciting journey. Having a well-balanced food and nutrition program is essential for an athlete to give their optimum performance. I hope through our food nutrition program, we will be able to provide the right support for our aspiring athletes to be at their fittest and help them conquer gold in upcoming sporting events.'' Welcoming Borosil Ltd.'s extended support to the IIS movement, Mr. Rushdee Warley, CEO, Inspire Institute of Sport, said, ''The most fundamental element defining our ability to succeed in sport is what kind of nutrition our food is providing to us. One may have the best skills in a sporting discipline, but if this isn't combined with optimum nutrition, an athlete will not be able to compete beyond a point. Food and nutrition for sports needs a specialised approach and we are so happy to have found this support with Borosil. As our continued partners since inception, we now look forward to developing a robust food & nutrition program for the athletes at IIS with their support.'' The Inspire Institute of Sport, featuring international standard training and infrastructure across sporting disciplines including athletics, boxing, judo and wrestling, along with a state-of-the-art 42,000 sq. ft. High-Performance Centre and a 5,000 sq. ft. cafeteria, is a unique initiative led by JSW Sports. Its objective is to bring a world-class Olympic training centre to India which can provide our athletes access to some of the most advanced facilities and coaching within the country.

About Borosil Ltd.

Borosil is India's leading consumer products brand. The company was founded in 1962 and emerged as the market leader for laboratory glassware and consumer glassware in India over the years. Borosil has now expanded its consumer offering from its core glassware range to include Opalware dinner sets (sold under the brand name - Larah), kitchen appliances, storage products, glass lunch boxes and stainless-steel vacuum insulated flasks & bottles. With increasing concerns around the health and environmental implications of plastic, Borosil is rapidly growing its range to provide consumers with convenient, safe and healthy alternatives, such as its revolutionary glass lunch box and a new range of tri-ply Stainless steel cookwares. About Inspire Institute of Sport: Inspire Institute of Sport is India's first privately funded high-performance training centre that trains talented young athletes across five Olympic disciplines Wrestling, Boxing, Judo, Athletics and Swimming. Spread over 42 acres in Vijayanagar, Karnataka, IIS is a unique initiative led by the JSW Group that brings together 20 corporate donors who are collectively funding the operations of the institute through CSR funding. Led by an Advisory Board comprising senior Indian sporting legends like Abhinav Bindra, Sourav Ganguly, Mahesh Bhupathi and high-performance expert Dr Tom Patrick, IIS will offer about 300 talented young athletes' full scholarships in a completely residential, world-class training environment.

