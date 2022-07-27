Left Menu

Telecom companies likely to launch 5G mobile service in FY 2022-23: Minister

Telecom service providers are likely to launch 5G mobile service in the current financial year 2022-23, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 17:18 IST
Telecom companies likely to launch 5G mobile service in FY 2022-23: Minister
Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom service providers are likely to launch 5G mobile service in the current financial year 2022-23, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said on Wednesday. "The Department of Telecommunication vide notification dated June 15, 2022 has already initiated the process of Auction of Spectrum in 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz Bands which includes the Spectrum required for launch of 5G Services," Chauhan said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Chauhan.

On the first day of the auction on Tuesday, the Department received total bids worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore. Chauhan said the Department of Telecommunications has amended the guidelines for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing of telecom and networking products to facilitate design-led manufacturing of 5G products in the country.

One of the amendments is related to providing 1 per cent higher incentive for products qualifying the design-led criteria. The application window has been opened from June 21, 2022 till August 5, 2022. In addition to existing PLI beneficiaries, total 26 National/ Multinational companies have shown their interest as on July 21, 2022, the minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022