Telecom companies likely to launch 5G mobile service in FY 2022-23: Minister

Telecom service providers are likely to launch 5G mobile service in the current financial year 2022-23, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said on Wednesday. "The Department of Telecommunication vide notification dated June 15, 2022 has already initiated the process of Auction of Spectrum in 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz Bands which includes the Spectrum required for launch of 5G Services," Chauhan said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Chauhan.

On the first day of the auction on Tuesday, the Department received total bids worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore. Chauhan said the Department of Telecommunications has amended the guidelines for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing of telecom and networking products to facilitate design-led manufacturing of 5G products in the country.

One of the amendments is related to providing 1 per cent higher incentive for products qualifying the design-led criteria. The application window has been opened from June 21, 2022 till August 5, 2022. In addition to existing PLI beneficiaries, total 26 National/ Multinational companies have shown their interest as on July 21, 2022, the minister said. (ANI)

