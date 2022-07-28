Left Menu

Train speed on Godavari Arch Bridge in AP increased to 50 kmph

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 28-07-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 10:08 IST
Train speed on Godavari Arch Bridge in AP increased to 50 kmph
  • Country:
  • India

The running speed of trains on the Arch Bridge across river Godavari between Rajamahendravaram and Kovvuru in Andhra Pradesh has been enhanced to 50 kilometres per hour, the South Central Railway has said.

This was the second time that the speed limit has been increased by 10 kmph in a span of three months.

The 2.9-km-long bridge falls on the Chennai-Howrah Golden Diagonal (Grand Trunk) route under SCR.

The Arch Bridge, which is touted as an engineering marvel, allowed a maximum speed of only 30 kmph for passenger and goods trains from 2015 till April this year, according to SCR Chief Public Relations Officer Ch Rakesh.

''South Central Railway recently completed deep screening activity with Ballast Cleaning Machines (BCM) along with replacement of sleepers that was a challenging task. This enabled enhancement of the maximum speed limit to 40 kmph in April and now further up to 50 kmph after successful speed trials,'' he said in a release here.

Rakesh said the Arch Bridge was a crucial connecting link as both passenger and freight trains were operated with maximum capacity, leading to oversaturation of the section.

SCR General Manager (in-charge) Arun Kumar Jain said enhancement of train speed on the bridge would help ease congestion in railway operations.

It would also improve punctuality of trains and enhance travel experience for passengers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022