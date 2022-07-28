Left Menu

Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 net profit dips 57 pc to Rs 58 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 15:45 IST
Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 net profit dips 57 pc to Rs 58 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Diagnostic services provider Dr Lal Path Labs on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 57 per cent to Rs 58 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 134 crore in the April-June period of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 503 crore in the period under review from Rs 607 crore a year ago, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the current fiscal.

Shares of the company were trading 1.27 per cent down at Rs 2,142.7 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022