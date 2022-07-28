Left Menu

UK's biggest container port Felixstowe faces disruption as staff vote to strike

Staff at Britain's largest container port, Felixstowe, have voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over pay, the Unite union said on Thursday, warning of huge disruption across the supply chain. The dockworkers join a growing wave of employees, in a range of sectors from rail to telecoms, resorting to industrial action as pay rises fail to keep pace with inflation which is expected to hit double digits in Britain by the end of the year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 17:36 IST
UK's biggest container port Felixstowe faces disruption as staff vote to strike
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Staff at Britain's largest container port, Felixstowe, have voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over pay, the Unite union said on Thursday, warning of huge disruption across the supply chain.

The dockworkers join a growing wave of employees, in a range of sectors from rail to telecoms, resorting to industrial action as pay rises fail to keep pace with inflation which is expected to hit double digits in Britain by the end of the year. Unite said workers at Felixstowe Docks, which is operated by Hutchison Ports, had been offered a pay increase of 5%. Hutchison did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Strike action would bring Felixstowe to a standstill and would cause major logistical problems for maritime and road haulage transport entering the port," Unite said in a statement. Unite's regional officer Miles Hubbard said the industrial action would "inevitably create huge disruption across the UK's supply chain".

The union did not give specific dates for the strike action, which will take place next month and was supported by 92% of workers who voted. Earlier this month Unite said it was also balloting hundreds of dockworkers in Liverpool for possible strike action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022