Left Menu

Sundaram Home Finance clocks Q1 net profit at Rs 47.26 cr

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-07-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 17:48 IST
Sundaram Home Finance clocks Q1 net profit at Rs 47.26 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Sundaram Home Finance has reported a net profit of Rs 47.26 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 up by 18 per cent over the same period last financial year, the company said on Thursday.

The city-based company, engaged in housing finance, had reported net profits at Rs 40.03 crore during the corresponding quarter previous year.

Disbursements during the quarter under review grew to Rs 796 crore from Rs 249 crore registered same quarter previous year, a company statement said here.

''We have seen the positive disbursements trend from Q4 of last year continuing into Q1 this year driven by an increasing demand for home loans in Tier II and III towns in the southern markets,'' Sundaram Home Finance MD Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy said.

The company said it achieved disbursements of close to Rs 800 crore for the second quarter in succession. ''In Q4 of last financial year, Sundaram Home Finance had registered disbursements of Rs 794 crore,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022