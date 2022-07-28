RBI imposes restrictions on two coop banks
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank on Thursday said it has imposed several restrictions, including on fund withdrawals, on two Uttar Pradesh-based cooperative banks in view of their deteriorating financial position.
The two lenders are Lucknow Urban Co-operative Bank and Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Sitapur.
The restrictions under the Banking Regulation Act will remain in force for six months.
Customers of Lucknow Urban Co-operative Bank will not able to withdraw more than Rs 30,000, as per an RBI statement. The withdrawal limit in the case of Urban Co-operative Bank is Rs 50,000 per customer, it said in another statement.
The two banks, without permission of the RBI, cannot grant loans, make any investment, incur any liability -- including borrowal of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits, disburse or dispose of properties or assets.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
S.Korea's central bank delivers historic half-point hike to cool inflation
HC asks ED to respond to Vivo’s plea against freezing bank accounts
HC allows Vivo to operate bank accounts on furnishing of bank guarantee of Rs 950 cr with ED in 1 week;asks it to maintain Rs 251 cr balance.
CASHe Appoints Veteran Banker and Former MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda P.S Jayakumar as Non-executive Director
HC seeks ED’s reply on Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s plea against order freezing various bank accounts in connection with PMLA probe.