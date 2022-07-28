Central Railway registers GIPR logo with Trade Marks Registry to protect heritage assets

The logo of the erstwhile Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR), from which Central Railway emerged post Independence, has been registered in the Trade Marks Registry in order to protect the public transporter's intangible heritage assets as well as to preserve the logo, an official said on Thursday.

Issuing a release, Central Railway said the certificate was registered under Transport, Goods and Storage and Travel Arrangement in Class 39 on July 23, and as a result any person or organization now has to obtain permission from CR for use of the GIPR logo. CR, the successor to GIPR, was formed on November 5, 1951 by integrating Nizam State, Scindia State and Dholpur State Railways. As per the release, GIPR was incorporated on August 1, 1849 by an Act of the British Parliament with a share capital of 50,000 pounds. On August 17, 1849, GIPR entered into a formal contract with the East India Company for the construction and operation of an experimental 56-kilometre line to form part of a trunk line connecting Bombay with Khandesh and Berar and with the other presidencies of India, it said. Its management was taken over by the government on July 1, 1925.

In April, 1853, the GIPR operated the subcontinent's first train from Bori Bunder (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai) and Tannah (now Thane) over a distance of 33 kilometres. As the railway network spread under various operators, each system came to have a unique logo, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)