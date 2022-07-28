Left Menu

Bandhan Bank opens first currency chest in Patna

Bandhan Bank on Thursday announced the opening of its first currency chest in Deedargunj in Bihar capital Patna. The currency chest is one-step forward in enhancing customers convenience in the banking services that we offer. The Kolkata-headquartered bank plans to open more than 530 new branches across the country in the current financial year.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-07-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 20:21 IST
Bandhan Bank opens first currency chest in Patna
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Bandhan Bank on Thursday announced the opening of its first currency chest in Deedargunj in Bihar capital Patna. This will help the private lender manage cash for its branches and ATMs there.

This currency chest will also help its customers, micro, small, medium enterprises and small traders with supply of currency notes to the bank branches and the ATMs as and when required, the lender said in a statement.

As Patna sees a lot of cash transactions on a daily basis, the chest will also benefit the bank branches with storage, it said. Bandhan Bank MD and CEO C S Ghosh said, "I hope this will benefit all the customers directly or indirectly. The currency chest is one-step forward in enhancing customers' convenience in the banking services that we offer." The Kolkata-headquartered bank plans to open more than 530 new branches across the country in the current financial year. The new branches will mainly be in the north, west and south of India. The lender currently has a customer base of more than 2.69 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022