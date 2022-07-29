Left Menu

Alembic Pharma receive USFDA approval to market drug for skin treatment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 13:47 IST
Alembic Pharma receive USFDA approval to market drug for skin treatment
Alembic Pharma
  • Country:
  • India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market medication for treating actinic keratoses.

Aleor Dermaceuticals has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Diclofenac Sodium topical gel, the drug firm said in a statement.

The product is indicated for the topical treatment of actinic keratoses. According to IQVIA data, Diclofenac Sodium topical gel had an estimated market size of USD 10 million for twelve months ending March 2022.

Shares of Alembic Pharma were trading 0.56 per cent up at Rs 705.10 apeice on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022