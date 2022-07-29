Left Menu

K'taka clears 61 industrial projects worth Rs 3,829.46 crore

The committee approved 13 large and medium-size projects with investments of more than Rs 50 crore worth Rs 2979.35 crore that are expected to create employment opportunities for 16,158 people in the State. The projects worth Rs 774.51 crore would generate jobs for 3,352 people, Niranis office said in a statement.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 29-07-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 19:05 IST
K'taka clears 61 industrial projects worth Rs 3,829.46 crore

The Karnataka government on Friday approved 61 industrial projects worth Rs 3,829.46 crore that have a potential to generate 19,510 jobs. The approval was given during the 133rd State-level single-window clearance committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R Nirani. The committee approved 13 large and medium-size projects (with investments of more than Rs 50 crore) worth Rs 2979.35 crore that are expected to create employment opportunities for 16,158 people in the State. As many as 42 new projects with investments of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were also cleared. The projects worth Rs 774.51 crore would generate jobs for 3,352 people, Nirani's office said in a statement. Six projects of additional investment (Rs 75.60 crore) were also approved, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022