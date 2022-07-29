Left Menu

Sebi penalises BSE for its subsidiary buying stake in Indus Water without prior approval

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 20:37 IST
Sebi penalises BSE for its subsidiary buying stake in Indus Water without prior approval
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sebi on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on BSE Ltd for indirectly engaging in works that were unrelated to its activities as a stock exchange without the regulator's approval.

The order came after Sebi examined investments made by BSE Ltd to ascertain whether the firm had engaged in activities which were not related to its activity as a stock exchange without approval of Sebi as on March 2021.

The regulator found that BIL, a separate legal entity and a wholly-owned subsidiary of BSE Ltd, had acquired an 8 per cent stake in Indus Water Institute Ltd. The latter provides support to entrepreneurs in water and clean technologies.

In its order, Sebi said that such activities are not related to the activities as carried out by the exchange.

Under the rules, Sebi's prior approval was required for the same.

For the violation of not seeking prior approval, the regulator has imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the exchange.

In October 2020, Sebi imposed Rs 6 crore penalty on NSE for picking up stakes in six entities, including CAMS and Power Exchange India Ltd, without obtaining the regulator's approval.

Apart from CAMS and Power Exchange India Ltd (PXIL), the exchange had acquired stakes in NSEIT Ltd, NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure Ltd (NSEIL), Market Simplified India Ltd (MSIL) and Receivables Exchange of India Ltd (RXIL).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022