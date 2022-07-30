Left Menu

11 killed, five injured in train, bus accident in Bangladesh: report

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 30-07-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 12:53 IST
At least 11 people, including seven students, were killed when a minibus they were travelling in was hit by a train at an unmanned level crossing in Bangladesh's Chittagong district, according to a media report.

The accident happened on Friday in Mirsharai Upazila when the minibus carrying students and the teachers of a coaching centre was hit by the Dhaka-bound Provati Express train, the Dhaka Tribune reported on Friday.

Kabir Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mirsharai police station, said that among the deceased seven were students of almost the same age and four of them were teachers.

"The express rammed into the microbus, dragging it several hundred metres down the railway track. Among the microbus passengers, 11 were killed on the spot while the rest five were badly injured in the incident," he said.

Anisur Rahman, deputy director of the Chittagong Divisional Office of Fire Service, said the bodies of the deceased were recovered from the scene and later in the evening handed over to the family members.

"The firefighters recovered the bodies of the deceased from the scene. The injured were rescued and sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital." PTI RUP RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

