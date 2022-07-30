Left Menu

Oriental Hotels reports standalone Q1 PAT at Rs 11.09 cr

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-07-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 12:54 IST
Oriental Hotels reports standalone Q1 PAT at Rs 11.09 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Oriental Hotels Ltd, an associate company of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd has reported its highest ever standalone profit after tax at Rs 11.09 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 following a resurgence in travel, the company said on Saturday.

The company had reported a standalone net loss at Rs 16.83 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

The standalone revenue during the quarter under review surged to Rs 90.57 crore, from Rs 25.40 crore registered same period last year, a company statement said.

The Earnings Before Interest, taxes, depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) during the April-June 2022 quarter was at Rs 26.83 crore.

Commenting on the financial performance, Oriental Hotels Ltd, managing director and CEO, Pramod Ranjan said, ''the increase in revenue is buoyed by the resurgence in travel, and the hotels have outperformed in both, leisure and business destinations.'' ''This combined with robust cost optimization and monitoring measures have resulted in a strong margin expansion to 30 per cent in Q1 FY 2022-23 from 10 per cent in Q1 FY 2019-20,'' he said. The occupancy at its hotels witnessed a 15 per cent point expansion and ARR (Average Room Rate) has shown a significant growth of 30 per cent as compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, the company said.

The Oriental Hotels Ltd has seven hotels including Taj Coromandel in Chennai, Taj Fishermen's Cove Resort and Spa Chennai, Taj Malabar Resort and Spa, Cochin, Vivanta, Coimbatore, The Gateway Hotel, Pasumalai, Madurai, The Gateway Hotel Old Port Road, Mangalore and Gateway Coonoor which is an IHCL SeleQtions hotel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022