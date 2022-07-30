Left Menu

SFI announces two new surfing tournaments

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-07-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 15:35 IST
SFI announces two new surfing tournaments
  • Country:
  • India

The Surfing Federation of India on Saturday announced two new national championships scheduled to be held next month.

The Mahabs Point Break Challenge is scheduled on August 1 and 2, which will be followed by the eighth edition of the Covelong Classic Surf, Music & Fitness Festival from August 5 to 7, the SFI said.

Top surfers including Kishore Kumar, Ramesh Budhial, Sugar Banarse and paddlers like Sekar Patchai will be seen in action.

Few international surfers from Sri Lanka and Maldives are also expected to add some more challenge for the Indian surfers in the three-day competition, which marks its return after a pandemic-induced break.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022