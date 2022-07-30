SFI announces two new surfing tournaments

The Surfing Federation of India on Saturday announced two new national championships scheduled to be held next month.

The Mahabs Point Break Challenge is scheduled on August 1 and 2, which will be followed by the eighth edition of the Covelong Classic Surf, Music & Fitness Festival from August 5 to 7, the SFI said.

Top surfers including Kishore Kumar, Ramesh Budhial, Sugar Banarse and paddlers like Sekar Patchai will be seen in action.

Few international surfers from Sri Lanka and Maldives are also expected to add some more challenge for the Indian surfers in the three-day competition, which marks its return after a pandemic-induced break.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)