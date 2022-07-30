Left Menu

DCB Bank Q1 profit nearly triples to Rs 97 cr

DCB Bank on Saturday posted nearly three-fold jump in net profit at Rs 97 crore for June quarter 2022-23 as provisions for bad loans declined. The lenders gross non-performing assets NPAs improved in June quarter to 4.21 per cent from 4.91 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 17:59 IST
DCB Bank Q1 profit nearly triples to Rs 97 cr
DCB Bank
  • Country:
  • India

DCB Bank on Saturday posted a nearly three-fold jump in net profit at Rs 97 crore for June quarter 2022-23 as provisions for bad loans declined. The private sector lender had earned a standalone profit of Rs 34 crore in the year-ago period. Total income in the quarter increased to Rs 466 crore as compared to Rs 430 crore, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing. Non-interest income during the quarter improved to Rs 374 crore from Rs 309 crore. However, operating profit in the quarter declined to Rs 166 crore from Rs 202 crore in the same period a year ago. The lender's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved in June quarter to 4.21 percent from 4.91 percent in the same quarter a year ago. Net NPAs too decreased to 1.82 percent as against 2.84 percent in the same period of the previous year. As a result, provisions, and contingencies for bad loans declined to Rs 35 crore in April-June 2022-23 as against Rs 156 crore in the year-ago period. At the end of the first quarter, the Provisioning Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 69.48 percent while the net interest margin was 3.61 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022