Ghaziabad: Month after 3 killed in accident on flyover, unknown tricker driver booked

A month after two bike-borne men and a sanitation worker were killed in an accident here, police on Sunday registered an FIR against an unidentified truck driver for allegedly ramming into their motorcycle.

After the collision on the flyover near Thakur Dwara here, the bikers -- Vishal, a local, and Rajat from Prayagraj -- hit the sanitation worker Anmol, who was sweeping the road. The impact of the collision was such that all the three men fell off the flyover onto a service road and died.

The complaint against the truck driver was lodged by Rajat's brother Saurabh Kumar, City Superintendent of Police (first) Nipun Agarwal said.

In another accident late on Saturday, two persons were killed and 10 people were injured after a truck carrying cement bags to Mohan Nagar here hit two auto-rickshaws.

Police identified the deceased as Vishal Yadav and Sunil. The others are undergoing treatment at the district government hospital, the SP said.

