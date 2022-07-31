Portion of flyover on Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway damaged: Officials

A portion of a flyover on the Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway fell on the road below on Sunday after cracks appeared in it, officials said.

A three-foot block from the flyover at the Shikopur crossing fell on the road below around 9:30 am. A major accident was averted since it was a Sunday and there was not much traffic.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) swung into action immediately. It barricaded the damaged portion of the flyover and started the repair work.

The NHAI has also ordered an enquiry into the incident.

''A probe is on and action will be taken in accordance with the report,'' NHAI Director Ajay Arya said.

Earlier, the Rampur flyover was damaged twice.

