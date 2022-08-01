Left Menu

India's manufacturing sector PMI at 8-month high in July

India's manufacturing sector activity gained momentum in July to hit an eight-month high driven by marked gains in growth of new business and output, a monthly survey showed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 13:29 IST
India's manufacturing sector PMI at 8-month high in July
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's manufacturing sector activity gained momentum in July to hit an eight-month high driven by marked gains in growth of new business and output, a monthly survey showed. Rising from 53.9 in June, to 56.4 in July, the seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) highlighted the strongest improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector.

The indices vary between 0 and 100, with a reading above 50 indicating an overall increase compared to the previous month, and below 50 an overall decrease. Sales and production grew at the fastest rates since November 2021 as input costs inflation for the industry softened to an 11-month low, S&P Global said in a statement on Monday.

"The Indian manufacturing industry recorded a welcome combination of faster economic growth and softening inflation during July," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "With incidences of shortages diminishing, the rate of input cost inflation eased to an 11-month low in July, subsequently dragging down the rate of increase in output prices to the weakest in four months," Pollyanna De Lima said in the statement.

Despite the solid performance in the manufacturing industry, overall job creation remained subdued. "Another factor that constrained hiring activity was future uncertainty. Despite improving from June's 27-month low, the overall level of business sentiment was muted in the context of historical data. In fact, 96 per cent of manufacturers forecast no change in output from present levels over the course of the coming 12 months," the statement added.

Earlier, services activity in India increased in the month of June as the S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed a growth in comparison to the previous month, thereby hitting an eleven-year high. In June, the index came in at 59.2, as compared to 58.9 in May.

The acceleration in the services' growth was broad-based led by improvements in demand following the retreat of pandemic restrictions, capacity expansion and a favourable economic environment, S&P Global had said. "Services firms noted a substantial upturn in new work intakes at the end of the first fiscal quarter, with the rate of increase improving to the best in over 11 years. Where growth was signalled, survey members commented on strengthening demand conditions, expanded client bases and fruitful marketing," it had said.

It further added that firms were able to secure new orders despite charging more for their services. June data showed the fastest rise in selling prices since July 2017 as several companies sought to transfer part of their additional cost burdens to clients. Stronger increases in charges were seen across the four broad areas of the service economy, with the sharpest upturn recorded in transport, information, and communication, it had said.

Some companies responded to capacity pressures by hiring additional staff in June, but the vast majority have left their payroll numbers unchanged. Overall, employment in services sector rose marginally in June, following a decline in May.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022