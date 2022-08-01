Experion Technologies and TRL Software UK's new JV promises safer roads using technology-driven solutions iROADS and iMAAP

TRL UK (the UK government's erstwhile Road Research Laboratory) - a private not-for-profit organization and Experion Technologies, a global IT solutions company enabling enterprises with future-ready digital solutions, have announced a Joint Venture project - TRL Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., aiming to implement NextGen digital solutions to bring world-class safety to Indian roads. Following a safe systems approach, TRL Software's ready-to-deploy solutions iROADS and iMAAP – an Infrastructure Asset Management System and a Cloud-Based Accident Analysis System, are set to bring revolutionary changes to the management of the country's road networks. These solutions are capable of playing a significant role in road safety since despite owning just two percent of the world's motor vehicles,India suffers nearly 12% of global road fatalities. As per government figures, during 2020, the total recorded road accidents were over 3 lakhs, with more than half of the casualties resulting in death. The worst affected age group in road accidents was between 18 to 45 years, accounting for close to 70% of total accidental deaths.

Product Details • iROADS™ - Infrastructure Asset Management System - is a sophisticated asset management and decision-making tool for all infrastructure assets, delivering a single solution software tool for asset owners and operators • iMAAP - Accident Analysis Software System – cloud-based road safety management platform that to date has saved over 25,000 lives across the globe Headquartered in Trivandrum, Kerala, the Joint Venture Company brings close to 100 years of transport research expertise from TRL to Indian roadways and will enable the country to future-proof its road systems using local talent and the best of international research. The company intends to grow consistently, hiring local talent to deploy these world-class solutions. TRL also conducts leading-edge research into infrastructure, vehicles, and human behaviors, underpinned by data sciences. With partners from government and industry, TRL has also created the Smart Mobility Living Lab: the world's first physical and virtual testbed in London, that lets companies test new transport products and services safely on live public roads. The company has worked in over 145 countries, with many projects being funded by multilateral agencies such as World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and UNDB.

TRL Software solutions helps in improving road networks, some use cases: • Implementation of TRL's Software's Crash Data Analysis Software has helped reduce the blackspot identification time by 1/6th, resulting in quicker implementation of intervention measures to save lives.

• A 20-30% reduction in road accidents was achieved in a specific district in Himachal Pradesh through the implementation of TRL Software's iMAAP.

• TRL Software's international experience has proven that the usage of iROADS Asset Management System has resulted in 10-15% optimization in road maintenance cost.

''TRL Software is delighted with the formation of this powerful partnership with Experion, who is a trusted partner on many TRL projects already,'' says Dr. Paul Zanelli, Managing Director for TRL Technologies. ''India has welcomed teams of experts from TRL many times over the years; with a global focus on road safety and Vision Zero, now is a good time to be building a fresh team with a company that is well known for hiring and training the best. I look forward to working with the team to make roads safer for everyone.'' ''In TRL Software, we have found a perfect partner, as we are able to harness our own prowess in the domain with their niche expertise and jointly offer cutting-edge technologies in road safety, infra-asset management, and accident analysis. This JV augurs well for the 'Make in India' program and it is an advantage for India wherein global technology gets an Indian context. We aim to onboard a few key clients in the next 2-3 years as we aggressively look to market these proven global products in the Indian market,'' said Mr. Binu Jacob, CEO & Managing Director for Experion Technologies.

''Various Indian state government PWD budgets are done very subjectively when it comes to planning repairs and maintenance. But having a scientific base to the budget process via a road asset management software will immensely reduce the overall maintenance costs, facilitate decision making objectively and bring accountability,'' added Mr. Jacob. Experion Technologies' relationship with TRL is over a decade old; both the organizations have worked in the fields of transport and logistics in multiple geographies across the world. With strong Product Engineering DNA and an unwavering focus on delivering customer value, Experion has been recognized for its core expertise in digital product engineering services that drive new revenue streams, digitize business processes, and help improve operational efficiency and productivity. Their customers include some of the world's largest corporations, mid-segment enterprises, as well as some of the fastest-growing early-stage companies.

