UK's Truss says Ukraine grain shipment "important first step"

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called the first grain shipment from the Ukrainian port of Odesa since Russia's invasion in February an "important first step," and called on Moscow not to "weaponise global food supplies".

"These ships must receive safe passage. There must be no repeat of Russia's shelling of the port of Odesa," Truss said in a statement on Twitter. "The only way Putin can truly alleviate the global food security crisis he has created is by ending his brutal invasion of Ukraine."

