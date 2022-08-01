Left Menu

Ashok Leyland's sales jump 58 pc in July

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2022 16:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • India

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday said its total vehicle sales, including exports, jumped 58 per cent year-on-year to 13,625 units in July.

The company had sold a total of 8,650 vehicles in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV), which include trucks and buses, rose 113 per cent to 8,148 units last month compared to 3,822 units sold in July 2021.

The Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment sales also increased 13 per cent to 5,477 units last month in comparison to July 2021 sales of 4,828 vehicles, Ashok Leyland said.

Total domestic sales (M&HCV+LCV) during the previous month stood at 12,715 units, an increase of 56 per cent over 8,129 units in July 2021, the company said.

