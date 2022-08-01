New Age Mompreneurs brings shoppers delight with Rakhi Edit exhibition

Left Menu

New Age Mompreneurs (NAM), a community platform for Mompreneurs to network, promote, and grow their businesses, is hosting 'Rakhi Edit' on 2nd August at Aga Khan Hall, Mandi House, New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 16:25 IST
New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI/PNN): New Age Mompreneurs (NAM), a community platform for Mompreneurs to network, promote, and grow their businesses, is hosting 'Rakhi Edit' on 2nd August at Aga Khan Hall, Mandi House, New Delhi. 'Rakhi Edit' brings a fantastic exhibition of high-quality products by mompreneurs. A mompreneur is a female business owner who actively balances mother and entrepreneur roles.

The event is touted as a spectacular networking platform where Mompreneurs can connect, promote and expand the reach of their businesses. Earlier, mom entrepreneurs were considered not at par with 'official' business entrepreneurs, but nowadays, mom-led brands are setting high benchmarks. NAM, aka New Age Mompreneurs, believes in and supports mom entrepreneurs wholly.

While creating a perfect opportunity for shopaholics, Rakhi Edit will display high-quality clothes, kids' products, jewellery, candles, scrumptious handmade delicacies, and so much more. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

