Left Menu

POLL-Bank of England to get more aggressive with 50 bps hike on Thursday

The BoE has never raised Bank Rate by a half point since it was made independent in 1997. Amongst the gilt-edged market makers - primary dealers in UK government bonds - 11 expected the larger increase while five said 25 basis points.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 17:19 IST
POLL-Bank of England to get more aggressive with 50 bps hike on Thursday
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Bank of England is now expected to lift borrowing costs by a bigger 50 basis points to 1.75% on Thursday as it battles soaring inflation, according to a Reuters poll taken over the past week after several economists changed their minds.

Over 70% of the 65 respondents to the July 27-August 1 poll expected the half-point increase from the Monetary Policy Committee compared to a poll published just last week in which 54% surveyed predicted a more modest rise of 25 basis points. The BoE has never raised Bank Rate by a half point since it was made independent in 1997.

Amongst the gilt-edged market makers - primary dealers in UK government bonds - 11 expected the larger increase while five said 25 basis points. Of the 27 common contributors from last week's poll who had predicted 25 basis points, 11 changed to 50. Britain's central bank was the first amongst its major peers to raise interest rates back in December, but its peers have been playing catch-up. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points for a second consecutive meeting last week and the Bank of Canada last hiked by 100 basis points.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has recently said a 50 basis point increase is on the table for this meeting and markets are pricing in a near 90% chance of such a move. "We expect the MPC to quicken the pace of tightening to 50 basis points. We think the Bank needs to demonstrate resolution in the face of ever-increasing inflationary risks or it could lose control of the narrative," said Fabrice Montagne at Barclays.

Inflation is running at a four-decade high of 9.4%, largely due to spiraling energy costs and global supply chain disruptions. The cost of living crisis is pushing up the chance of a recession. Last week's poll gave a median 55% chance of a recession in the coming year, up sharply from 35% in a June poll. But that was based on a small sample, with several declining to answer as they thought the recession was already here.

Earlier on Monday, a private business survey showed British manufacturing output and new orders declined in July at the fastest rate since May 2020, as factories across Europe struggled with rising costs and slowing demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022