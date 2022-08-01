Left Menu

ITC profit rises 33 pc to Rs 4,462.25 crore in Q1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 17:50 IST
ITC Ltd on Monday reported an increase of 33.46 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,462.25 crore for the first quarter ended June.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,343.44 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 39.25 per cent at Rs 19,831.27 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 14,240.76 crore in the year-ago period.

ITC's total expenses in the latest June quarter stood at Rs 14,201.51 crore.

Shares of ITC Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 307.55 on BSE, up 1.52 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

