Govt vigilant about safety standards of electric vehicles: Minister

The government is vigilant about the safety standards of electric vehicles and has constituted an expert committee to tackle the safety-related issues, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 17:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The government is vigilant about the safety standards of electric vehicles and has constituted an expert committee to tackle the safety-related issues, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said on Tuesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said the expert committee has been constituted with independent experts from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bengaluru and Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) Visakhapatnam.

The expert committee has been given the responsibility to tackle the safety-related recent issues of electric vehicles. "Testing of components for EVs is done as per relevant standards, as specified in Rule 126 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rule, 1989 to ensure compliance," Gurjar said.

The minister informed the lower house of the Parliament that three manufacturing companies have recalled electric vehicles due to safety-related concerns. On April 16, Okinawa recalled 3215 units of vehicles. This was followed by a recall of 2,000 units of vehicles on April 21 by Pure EV.

On April 23, Ola Electric announced that it is recalling 1,441 units. (ANI)

