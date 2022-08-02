Left Menu

Axis Bank to acquire over 5 pc stake in CredAble for Rs 55 crore

In FY2021, its income stood at Rs 2.46 crore and Rs 27.64 crore in 2019-20.Axis Bank stock closed at Rs 730.25 apiece on BSE, down by 0.10 per cent from previous close.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 19:06 IST
Axis Bank to acquire over 5 pc stake in CredAble for Rs 55 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Axis Bank on Tuesday said it will acquire over 5 per cent stake in fintech platform CredAble for Rs 55 crore and the deal is expected to be completed by September.

The bank will acquire 8,921 equity shares, equivalent to 5.09 per cent, of face value of Rs 10 each for Rs 55 crore in CredAble. The acquisition is expected to be completed by September 30, 2022, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

CredAble is a fintech platform which enables working capital financing for vendors, distributors, dealers and retailors through its network of financial institutions. It also offers licensing of its technology to financial institutions as a co-branding solution.

Incorporated in July 2018, CredAble had a total income of Rs 8.35 crore in 2021-22. In FY2021, its income stood at Rs 2.46 crore and Rs 27.64 crore in 2019-20.

Axis Bank stock closed at Rs 730.25 apiece on BSE, down by 0.10 per cent from previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022