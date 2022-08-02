Assam: Eight labourers injured as under-construction roof collapses in railway station

At least eight labourers were injured, three of them seriously, when an under-construction roof collapsed at Bongaigaon Railway Station in Assam on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place when the overhead shed collapsed around 5.45 PM as a group of labourers were working underneath it, Bongaigaon Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka said.

''The overhead shed lost balance while being fitted. Altogether eight labourers have been injured. The condition of three is serious and they have been admitted to a private hospital, while the remaining five are undergoing treatment in the civil hospital,'' Deka told PTI from the spot.

A firm, Tribeni Constructions, was undertaking the work on a contractual basis and no official of the company was present during the accident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)