Left Menu

CCI clears Reliance Strategic Business Ventures' stake buy in Sanmina-SCI India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 21:34 IST
CCI clears Reliance Strategic Business Ventures' stake buy in Sanmina-SCI India
  • Country:
  • India

Fair trade regulator CCI (Competition Commission of India) on Tuesday approved the purchase of a majority stake in Sanmina-SCI India Pvt Ltd by Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd.

The proposed transaction relates to the acquisition of up to 50.1 per cent stake in Sanmina-SCI India Pvt Ltd (SCIPL) by Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL), according to a CCI release.

In March, Reliance Industries' subsidiary RSBVL and Sanmina Corporation announced the setting up of an electronic manufacturing joint venture in India that will focus on hi-tech infrastructure hardware across diverse sectors, including communications networking, defence and aerospace.

RSBVL will hold 50.1 per cent stake in the joint venture while Sanmina will have 49.9 per cent shareholding. The latter will obtain this ownership primarily through an investment of up to Rs 1,670 crore in new shares in Sanmina's existing Indian entity.

SCIPL is an indirect subsidiary of US-based Sanmina Corporation and is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, while RSBVL is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) which holds strategic investment interests in businesses and providing business support services.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from CCI which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022