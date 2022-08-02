Left Menu

FSSAI launches drive to check adulteration in edible oils

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 21:41 IST
FSSAI launches drive to check adulteration in edible oils
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Food regulator FSSAI has launched a nation-wide campaign to check adulteration in edible oils during August 1-14.

In a statement, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said the campaign is to ''check adulteration in edible oils, presence of trans-fatty acids in hydrogenated oils and to crack down on the sale of loose edible oil in the country.'' The sale of multi-source edible oils without proper labelling will also be checked.

The commissioners of food safety of all states/UTs have been directed to lift surveillance samples of these products in a staggered manner from the markets so that the sample base is wide and representative of all Food Business Operators (FBOs)/brands being sold therein.

''In case of sale of loose edible oils, seizure in accordance with the provisions of FSS Act, 2006 and Rules/Regulations will be made immediately on the spot,'' it said.

The regulator emphasised that failure of any surveillance sample will be immediately followed by drawing of regulatory samples to take legal action against such FBOs.

As per the latest reports received from 15 states/UTs, 279 samples of edible oils (single oil as a constituent), vanaspati and sale of multi-source edible oils have been drawn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022