Britannia Industries net profit falls 13.24 pc to Rs 335.74 crore; revenue rises 9 pc

Bakery food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 13.24 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 335.74 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 387.01 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing.

However, its total revenue from operations was up 8.74 per cent to Rs 3,700.96 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,403.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Britannia Industries' total expenses were at Rs 3,293.15 crore in the first quarter of FY23, up 12.28 per cent from Rs 2,932.96 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 3,777.60 on BSE, 0.23 per cent higher than its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)