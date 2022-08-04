Left Menu

Odisha approves investment proposals worth Rs 2,253 crore

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-08-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 18:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Odisha government has approved 11 investment proposals worth Rs 2,253 crore that can provide direct employment opportunities for 3,817 people.

The proposals were given a nod during a virtual meeting of the State-Level Single Window Clearance Authority recently, according to an official release on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra directed the departments concerned to provide ''proactive facilitation to the approved units for their early grounding''.

The proposals were from various sectors like aluminum, steel, food processing, infrastructure, oil and gas, information technology, electronic system designing, and manufacturing.

The projects include Adani Enterprises' data center facility in Khurda for cloud hosting services for Rs 500 crore.

A Rs 533-crore iron-ore beneficiation plant in Sundargarh, dairy products processing unit in Cuttack, a grain-based ethanol plant in Dhenkanal, and a warehousing-cum-logistic park in Khurda are among the others that got approval.

''As most of the proposals are from downstream and manufacturing, the units will boost economic activities in their respective areas through the generation of many indirect employment opportunities,'' principal secretary Industry department Hemant Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

