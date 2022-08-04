Akasa Air congratulates IndiGo on its 16th birthday

New airline Akasa Air on Thursday congratulated India's largest carrier IndiGo on its 16th birthday.

“Happy 6Eteen, IndiGo,” Akasa Air stated on Twitter.

6E is the airline code of IndiGo. Every airline in the world has a designator code. For example, Go First’s code is G8, Air India’s is AI and Akasa Air’s is QP.

In response, IndiGo thanked the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed carrier.

''It's 16 years of a blue sky, and many more years to go!'' India's largest airline added.

Akasa Air will launch commercial flight operations on August 7 by running its first service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

IndiGo on Thursday announced it would disembark passengers from three doors of the plane, allowing the flyers to quickly get off the aircraft.

''The new three-point disembarkation process will be carried out from two forward and one rear exit ramp, making IndiGo the first airline in the world to use this process,'' the airline said in an statement.

