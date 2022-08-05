Left Menu

Omega Seiki, Agri Junction tie up to deploy over 10k EVs in rural market

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 13:55 IST
Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Agri Junction to deploy over 10,000 electric two and three-wheelers in rural markets by current fiscal year.

In the first phase, these vehicles will be introduced in tier II and III markets of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, the two firms said in a joint release.

Faridabad-headquartered Omega Seiki product range comprises electric three-wheeler Rage+, passenger electric three-wheeler Stream and light commercial vehicle M1KA.

The company said it will be deploying Rage+ range and Stream along with specialised new product line-up such as e-two-wheeler Mopedo, Stream City, drones and tractors to cater to rural market demand.

Agri Junction, a digital marketplace for agriculture products, will support in vehicle deployment, listing of OSM vehicles on its website, providing access to credit through PM Mudra Yojana, setting up of EV infrastructure, among others, the release said.

On the other hand, OSM will be providing EVs, set up charging infrastructure and an R&D team for developing new products specific for rural markets of India.

''OSM is testing its electric tractors at its Korea and Thailand R&D centres and will be bringing new concepts of tractor as a service and leasing for the tier II and III markets by 2023,'' Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of OSM, said.

Agri Junction is a supplier of agricultural seeds, pesticides, fertilisers, machinery and equipment, with a presence in 10 rural cities of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. PTI IAS ANU ANU

