Left Menu

40 injured as bus overturns in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 11:34 IST
40 injured as bus overturns in Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 40 people were injured after the bus in which they were travelling overturned at Bagnan in West Bengal's Howrah district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The condition of five of the injured is "critical'', they said.

The accident happened around 3 am when the bus, which was headed to Digha, turned turtle at Chandrapur on National Highway-16, a senior police officer said.

The injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Uluberia Sub-divisional Hospital, he said.

''There were 70 passengers in the bus... The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained," the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022